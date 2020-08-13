1923 - 2020 William Grant Johns, age 97, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020, at his home in Greensboro, NC. He was born July 18, 1923 in Meridian, PA, the fifth child and only son of Benjamin Samuel Johns and Rachel Corbett Johns. He attended schools in Butler, PA. During World War II he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the Pacific theater. After the war he had a long career with Armco Steel Corp. in Butler, PA. During his lengthy retirement, he enjoyed traveling, fishing, working outdoors, and, especially, spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He served as a handyman for his family and loved helping others. In addition to his parents, Mr. Johns was preceded in death by his older sisters Eleanor Lucas, Mary Diehl, Helen Craig, and Virginia Workley. He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Mae Jean Johns; son, Gary Johns (Monika) of Vancouver, BC; son, Ron Johns (Vicki) of Columbia City, IN; daughter Laurie Morris (Jim) of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Jaime Johns, Tammy Johns, James Morris Jr. (Mary), and William Morris; numerous nieces and nephews. He was deeply loved by his family and will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be held on a future date in Butler, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
