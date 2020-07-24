GREENSBORO Elder Carolyn Virginia Goode Johnson, 73, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Viewing: Friday, July 24, 1 to 6 p.m. at S. E. Thomas Funeral & Cremation Services, 110 Highland Ave., Thomasville. Graveside service at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

