FEBRUARY 14, 1921 - JULY 15, 2020 Mrs. Hilda Alford Johnson, age 99, formerly of Biscoe Road, Troy, died Wednesday, July 15 at Sandy Ridge Assisted Living in Candor. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18 at Southside Cemetery in Troy with Rev. Bobby Tyson and Dr.. Paul Chandley officiating. Mrs. Johnson's body will like in state from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Briggs Funeral Home in Troy. Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband William H. (Bill) Johnson. She is survived by her daughter, Judith (Judy) Wilkins of Reidsville; sons, William T. (Tommy) Johnson and wife Gail and John H. Johnson and wife Vonda, all of Troy; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 239 Russell Street, Troy, NC 27371 or Montgomery County Senior Center, 200 Park Road, Troy, NC 27371. Online condolences may be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com. Briggs Funeral Home 202 West Main St., Troy, NC
