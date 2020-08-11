LIBERTY Tessie Marie Jones, 35, died Thursday, August 6, 2020. An inspiration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Union United Methodist Church, 5929 Coble Church Rd. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. before the service. Kimes Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Tessie Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

