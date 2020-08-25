FEBRUARY 8, 1941 - AUGUST 22, 2020 Stoneville - Nancy Thrasher Joyce, 79, passed away at Morehead Memorial Hospital on Saturday morning, August 22, 2020. Nancy was the daughter of the late James Marcus Thrasher and Vista Fuller Thrasher. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Pleasant Joyce, and sister, Ann Thrasher Rakestraw. Those left to cherish her memory are her son Dr. Robert Kimball Joyce, and wife, Melanie Wilson Joyce, of Elon College; three grandchildren, Courtney and husband, Marco Flores, of Burlington, Meredith and husband Nicholas Newnam, of Charlotte and Hunter Joyce of Elon College; two great-grandchildren, Noah and Sophia Flores; a brother-in-law, Garland Rakestraw of Stoneville; and seven nieces and nephews. Nancy always spoke of fond memories of her high school years. She was a cheerleader and graduated valedictorian from Stoneville High School in 1959. Nancy continued her education completing her bachelor's degrees in biology and chemistry at Greensboro College, where she graduated magna cum laude. When Nancy was a senior in high school, O.P. drove to her house. After playing badminton on a summer evening, out of the blue, O.P. asked her mother for permission to take her to get ice cream. That was their first date and the rest is history. In 1962, Nancy married O.P., the love of her life. Nancy cherished her lifetime passion of teaching and her love for people and music was reflected in her avocations. Nancy shared her 'gift' of music with others. She loved teaching piano to many children and helping adults achieve their General Education Diploma (GED) degrees. Nancy was an instructor through Rockingham Community College where she taught courses in the GED program from 1986 to 2001. Nancy was a devoted member of Stoneville Christian Church Disciples of Christ, where she sang in the choir and played piano for many events. Nancy dearly loved her church family! Nancy's gracious and Christ-like presence will be missed by her family and friends. We will always cherish the dear memories we hold in our hearts for her. Nancy's grandchildren fondly called her, 'Nak Nak' and their grandfather, O.P, 'Pete.' They are so glad they are together now. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stoneville Christian Church, 209 South Glenn Street, Stoneville, NC or to the Nancy Joyce Scholarship Fund at Rockingham Community College, P.O. Box 38, Wentworth, NC. A family graveside service will be held due to Covid. Colonial Funeral Home, Madison, NC is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
