DECEMBER 4, 1972 - JULY 7, 2020 Laura Ann Juckett (Harmon), 47, of Lexington, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. She is survived by her husband Michael A. Harmon of Lexington, her sister Lynn Juckett Hooker (Brandon) of Sanford, NC, sister-in-law Selina Harmon, brother-in-law Tom Harmon (Ruth Ann), aunts Nancy Juckett Brown and Carol DuFour Bauman, nieces Amanda Ricketson, Kacie Harmon, Karlie Harmon, nephews Alex Cavanagh and Brandon (BJ) Hooker. She had many Great Nieces and Nephews, Cousins and friends near and far. She was preceded in death by her father David W. Juckett, Indian Lake, NY and mother Nancy DuFour Ellis, Greensboro, NC. Laura graduated from Lee County Senior High School in Sanford, NC in 1990. She went on to attend UNC-Wilmington where she met life-long best friends Jodie, Monica and Sarah. She was currently employed by Edward Jones in Lexington. Laura was the most loving and caring person you would ever meet. She loved to travel and genuinely loved every living creature. Laura never met a stranger and had a contagious smile. She will leave an everlasting impact on everyone that was lucky enough to have known her. Due to the COVID-19, a limit of 50 people will be observed and a mask is suggested for a small service that will be held at Davidson Funeral Home Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Ray Nance Howell. It will also be streamed live at www.facebook.com/davidson.funeralhome. Burial will be held at a later time at the place that made her heart happy, "Camp" in Port Douglas Cemetery, Keeseville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Cancer Services of Davidson County, 25 W. 6th Ave., Lexington, NC 27292. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.