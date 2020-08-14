Janet (Jan) Louise Kleck passed away on August 8, 2020 after a short battle with leukemia. Her soulmate of 78 years (and husband for 61 years), Robert Kleck, was by her side. She was 83 years old. Born in 1937 in Archbold, Ohio, oldest child to Lester and Ilva Wyse, she is survived by sisters Colleen Kelly and Shelia Roth, and brother Stewart Wyse. She was mother to daughters Leslie Kleck Bugbee (and her husband Craig Bugbee) and Jennifer Kleck (and her husband Shan Sethna), and beloved "Mimi" to grandchildren Robbie, Mackenzie and Chris Bugbee. Her love for her grandchildren was too immense to be contained and spilled over to their friends. She made her home a safe and welcoming haven for young people, and her cheers from the stands at all types of athletic events inspired players to excel. She became known as "Super Mimi." And then "Legendary." In first grade, Jan announced that she would marry classmate Bobby Kleck. It took until September of 1959, after graduating with a bachelor's degree from Capital University, for her to keep her word. Jan and Bob moved from their small town midwest roots to college town academia in New England in 1968. After her children reached their teenage years, Jan worked in the Freshman Office and President's Office at Dartmouth College as an administrative assistant. This community nurtured Jan's curiosity about the world and its diverse people and she, in turn, inspired those around her to expand their world views. She always believed that politics was an important avenue for creating the change one wants and she spent significant time supporting the political campaigns that reflected her values. She is deeply missed. There will be a celebration of Jan's life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please honor Jan's memory by donating to a political campaign that reflects your values and by voting in the upcoming election.
