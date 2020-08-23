SEPTEMBER 10, 1946 - AUGUST 6, 2020 Barbara Cannon Kretzer, 73, passed away on August 6th 2020, at her home in Greensboro, NC. Barbara was born in East Orange, NJ on September 10th, 1946. She attended Jonathon Dayton Regional High School in Springfield, NJ, where she would meet the love of her life William "Bill" Kretzer. After graduating from Trenton State College, they married on August 17th, 1968, and began raising their family in the suburbs of New Jersey. In 1977, the Kretzer family settled in Greensboro, NC. Here she would continue to raise their two children Cameron and Billy, all while supporting Bill as he moved up the ladder to President and CEO of Unifi Inc. Although Greensboro was home most of the year, she would spend summers at their beloved beach house on Long Beach Island, NJ. After tragically losing Bill in 1999, Barbara never re-married. She devoted her time to her family and friends, and to her adopted hometown of Greensboro, NC. Discovering a passion for philanthropy, Barbara became an avid supporter of: ArtsGreensboro, Greenhill Center for North Carolina Art, The Public Art Foundation, The Carolina Theatre, Triad Stage, and Women to Women Greensboro. She was a longtime member of "The Bookmark Club" and appreciated their friendship and support. Barbara loved tall men, fine art, buttery chardonnay & ocean front living. She had a fondness and warmth for her strong group of friends. They shared many decades together and loved to travel the world. Her ability to connect with people across a broad range of interests was a testament to her inherent qualities of mind and character. Called on by many for advice or a shoulder to cry on, "Bina" was a calm voice of reason in an increasingly chaotic world. She forged a 73-year trail of laughter, generosity and compassion. Finishing life on her terms, she died with no regrets. Today we are sad, but more so, we are grateful for the enduring presence of a woman whose life was an example of dignity, wisdom, and grace. It was a life well lived. Devoted mother to Cameron Parks (John) and Billy Kretzer (Belina) and the best "Bina" (Grandmother) to Caroline Parks & Cannon Kretzer; she will be sorely missed. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. In lieu of floral arrangements the family asks that donations be made to any of the organizations mentioned above; In Loving Memory of Barbara Cannon Kretzer. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the Kretzer family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
