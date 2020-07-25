JULY 22, 2020 - SEPTEMBER 7, 1981 Lacy Alexander LaBella suffered a bee sting at his home on Saturday, that resulted in anaphylactic shock, and ended his life at 38 years young. He leaves behind his beloved daughter that he raised and loved more than words can describe. He recently became engaged to Rachel McGinnis. Rachel and his daughter Bridget were at his side at the time of his tragic accident. Lacy was an avid outdoorsman and gardener, he raised chickens, and liked living life the old way. He joined the military right after 9/11 and suffered a back injury, and as a result, he was honorably discharged. His greatest accomplishment in life was that he raised his daughter Bridget, while being the best parent he could be. He loved to play hide and go seek, make mud pies, and took long walks in the woods by the creek with his daughter. They had a bond that was truly remarkable. Lacy was a proud uncle and loved spending time with his niece and nephews; he loved children and was a big child at heart. Lacy leaves behind his mother and father Louis and Peggy LaBella and his daughter Bridget La Bella of Julian, North Carolina, sister Julia Martinez, husband Jose Martinez and nephew Lorenzo Martinez of Greensboro, sister Melissa Martell, husband Oscar Martell, nephew Ayden Martell and niece Madeline Martell of Greensboro as well as nephew Austin Morgan of Wilmington, NC. Pastor Barry Sink (Lacy's uncle) will be officiating a graveside memorial at Clyde M. Gilmore Memorial Park in Julian, NC on Saturday, July 25th from 10 to 10:30. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service Greensboro, NC
