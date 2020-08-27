AUGUST 17, 1952 - AUGUST 24, 2020 Stephen Alan Lambert died peacefully on August 24, 2020 surrounded by his beloved wife and family. Steve was born on August 17, 1952 in Greensboro, NC and was proud of his Greensboro heritage. After graduating from The Citadel in Charleston, SC with a BA in political science, Steve joined the family business, Norment and Lambert, Incorporated, which was founded by his grandfather, where he worked and served until his retirement. Steve was a true renaissance man. He could rebuild Porsche engines, craft amazing photographs, water and snow ski like an Olympian, talk intelligently about religion, politics and economics. He enjoyed his robust email conversations with his many friends and his Citadel classmates. He was a great spontaneous friend to all that knew him. He loved the hummingbirds that came to his feeders every year and could watch for hours, as the birds, squirrels, groundhogs and deer would visit his backyard. Steve was a man of strong faith and he lived his beliefs. Steve's admonition to "eat dessert first" was well known by his family as were his endearing bear hugs. Steve's social graces were part of his best character traits along with his fun spirit and loyalty to close friends. Steve was a vibrant, energetic spirit, with the essence of a true gentleman, who will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife June L. Basden of Greensboro, NC and sister, Sarah Lambert Benson and her husband, Rodney Starr Benson, of Manteo, North Carolina. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, SC 29409. A memorial service will be announced at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.