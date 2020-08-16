McLeansville: Ulf Wilhelm Landwehrmann (Pappi) son of Johannes and Gertrude Landwehrmann, died peacefully on August 13, 2020 with family by his side. Ulf was born in Berlin, Germany on December 19, 1933 and lived in Germany until the age of 20. He moved to the United States where he obtained a US Citizenship, and served in the Army. He married Claudette Adams in 1962 and they were happily married for 55 years. Most of his career was in the computer processing field, retiring at the age of 65. He is survived by his three sons, Rob (Kathy), Tim (Cindy) and Chuck, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and by his nephew, Thomas Buro. He was preceded in death by his wife, Claudette, and his sister Lore Buro. The family will have a private service at a date to be determined. Pappi was one of a kind and will be sorely missed! Online Condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ulf Landwehrmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries