NOVEMBER 4, 1932 - SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 STONEVILLE Nancy Smith Lawson, 87, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at UNC-Rockingham. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Matthews Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and Dean Chaney; two grandchildren, Frankie Chaney (Tori Duggins) and Mentoria Farris, and several nieces and nephews and many special friends, not to forget her special feline pet "Gray." Friends will be received all other times at Nancy's residence. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
