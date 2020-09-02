JUNE 2, 1934 - AUGUST 31, 2020 Betty F. Lee, 86, of Greensboro, passed away on August 31, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park. All Covid-19 rules and guidelines will apply. Betty was born on June 2, 1934 in Salisbury, NC to the late Theodore and Hazel Coleman Schoolfield. She was a retired cashier for Stamey's Barbeque and a member of New Bessemer Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her son Alfred C. Lee, Jr. (Denise) of McLeansville, grandchildren, Michael B., Amy, Jennifer, Kelly, Melissa, Michael L., Emily, Aaron and Ryan. She is also survived by several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred C. Lee, Sr., two sons, Michael and Larry Bellow and a sister, Tootsie Moore. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Authoracare Hospice, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
