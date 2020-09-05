Layne F. Lemonds, 93, a resident of Greensboro, passed away at his home on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born in Randolph County October 27, 1926, the son of Cecil Clyde and Lela Smith Lemonds. Layne graduated from Jamestown High School. He served in the U.S. Army during WW II. Layne was an automotive mechanic for 60 years, starting by working with his father who also was a mechanic. He and his brother Newman owned and operated Lemonds Garage. He was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church. Layne was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marjorie L. Smith, and his brothers, Newman and Jack Lemonds. Layne is survived by his wife, Scottie Hanna Lemonds of the home; two daughters, Sandra Demetrelis and husband Gary of Archdale, Susan Mosley and husband Ronald of Archdale; one son, Terry Lemonds of Greensboro; stepdaughter, Leslie Metzger and husband Gary of Miller's Creek; stepson, James Little and wife Linda of Greensboro; sister-in-law, Inez Lemonds of Greensboro; grandchildren, Stephanie Demetrelis, Brandon Mosley and step-grandchildren, Mallory Madden and Brenna Lara. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Guilford Memorial Park conducted by the Reverend Don Newman. The family will visit with friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Layne's memory to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.