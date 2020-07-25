AUGUST 21, 1959 - JULY 23, 2020 Martin A. "Marty" Lindley, formerly of Snow Camp and more recently of Person County, passed to his eternal home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Marty was born in Chatham County on August 21, 1959 to Mark Darryle and Frieda Morgan Lindley. His mother preceded him in death. Marty was a Chatham County native, living with his parents for the first 33 years of his life and a 27-year resident of Person County Group Homes in Roxboro, North Carolina. Marty never met a stranger; his love for all people and the simple things, such as Coca-Cola, in life resulted in his being loved by all who met him. He loved Jesus and his Church and attended as long as his health allowed. He is survived by his father and stepmother: Nancy M. Lindley; brother: Julius Neill Lindley and wife Cori; nephew: Julius Neill Lindley, II and wife Katherine; nieces: Morgan and Alison Lindley; great-nephews: Julius Neill Lindley III and Mason Grey Lindley; maternal aunt Connie M. Conway and many cousins he had the joy of growing up with. The family extends a sincere thank you to the staff of Person County Group Homes for the loving care they provided through the years and also to Genesis, Siler City Center for their assistance in bringing Marty home and the gentle care provided in his last days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Fork Friends Church at 359 South Fork Bethel Church Road, Snow Camp, NC 27349 or Person County Group Homes at 411 South Main Street, Roxboro, NC 27573. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. A graveside service will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at South Fork Friends Church with Andrew Needham officiating. Smith & Buckner funeral home is assisting the Lindley family. Online condolences maybe made at www.pughfuneralhome.com. Smith & Buckner Funeral Home 230 North Second Ave.
