AUGUST 16, 1926 - JANUARY 30, 2020 Robert Claude Little, age 93, passed away July 30, 2020 at his home in Greensboro. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Betty Sellars Little, his children, Stewart Q. Little (Susan), Laurie L. Sebastian (Ron), daughter-in-law, Rose K. Little, his step children, Liz W. James (Alex), Daniel E. Wright (Heather), and Chris Wright (Chris). He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, as well as 11 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Laurie Lucas Little, his son, Robert C. Little, Jr. (Rose), stepson, Gil Wright, and step-grandson, Will James. Robert was born to parents Ford and Imogene Little in Atlanta, Ga. on August 16th, 1926 and moved to Greensboro at age 5. He graduated from Greensboro High School and Virginia Military Institute. After an honorable discharge from the US Navy after WWII, where he served as a sea survival specialist, he attended Davidson College and earned a degree in business administration. Robert then returned home to Greensboro and enjoyed a successful sales career at WP Ballard & Co. Robert was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where he served on the vestry, and ushered. He was also a founding member of St. Francis Episcopal Church. In his 70s and 80s, he volunteered for Meals on Wheels, delivering hot meals to the elderly, most of whom were younger than him! Robert was a born athlete, playing football in high school as well as college. However, he is best known for his love of golf, boasting a scratch handicap and winning many city and club tournaments. As a member of the Greensboro Country Club, he continued to enjoy the game well into his 80s. Among his many accomplishments, at age 12, Robert was awarded 2 Carnegie medals for bravery for rescuing his father and a family friend from the ocean at Carolina Beach. The beach was always a favorite place, and with the company of family, many wonderful memories were made at Long Beach, NC. through the years. Above all else, Robert loved his family and friends, and with his larger than life personality, he was equally loved by them. He will always be remembered for his love of a good party and his close friendships, as well as his levelheadedness in the midst of any crisis. His support of the "underdog" was a most endearing quality. Said of him recently, "God broke the mold creating such a character, and there will never be another like him." The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their assistance. A private graveside service will be held for family at Holy Trinity columbarium. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1500 Pinecroft Rd., Suite 109 Asheville Building, Greensboro, NC 27407 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 3 Centerview Dr, Suite 101, Greensboro, NC 27407 Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfhnelm.com. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services 515 N. Elm St.
