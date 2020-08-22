ASHEBORO Jose Lopez-Morales aka Miguel Mendoza, 50, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A viewing will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 23 at Serenity Funeral Home, Greensboro; funeral mass at 4 p.m. Monday, August 24 at San Juan Diego Mission, Robbins. Interment in Mexico.

To plant a tree in memory of Jose Miguel Mendoza as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries