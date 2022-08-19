LOWDERMILK, REBECCA P. AUGUST 16, 1934 - AUGUST 16, 2022 Rebecca P. Lowdermilk, 88, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, at Bethel Presbyterian in McLeansville, NC. Interment will follow at Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro, NC. Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Forbis & Dick North Elm Chapel, 1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401. She was born in Greensboro, NC, to Gilmer and Margaret Groome Phipps. She attended Grimsley High School, received an associate degree in business from Woman's caregivers Mary Slade, Felicia Pounds, Marsha for their loving care of our mother, her friends and family for their loving support.
