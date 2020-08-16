NOVEMBER 29, 1953 - AUGUST 12, 2020 GIBSONVILLE - Mr. Gregg Hunter Lowe, 66, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Alamance Regional Medical Center, Burlington, NC. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Bethel Presbyterian Church Cemetery, McLeansville, NC. His nephew, Rev. Justin H. Lowe is officiating and NC Funeral Pandemic Guidelines will apply. Mr. Lowe was born on November 29, 1953 in Greensboro, son of the late Jesse Hunter Lowe, Jr. and Mabel Eileen Vaughn Lowe. He was a 1972 graduate of Northeast Guilford High School and graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1976. After graduation, he was employed as a CPA with A.M. Pullen and Company and later was part of the management with Unifi, Inc. Also, Gregg served as President and Founder of Reedy Fork Paving Company. Presently Gregg was the Assistant Manager at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market. Gregg's success was based on his strong work ethic, outstanding character, and determination to do the best job possible. Gregg embraced Creation, a love for the outdoors, all it's activities and especially fishing. He loved all animals, particularly dogs, NASCAR, and music, taking time to play his guitar daily. He loved our country and the great state of North Carolina. Gregg's gifts of humbleness and generosity benefitted many. Survivors include his brother, Trenten Lowe and wife Cindy of Asheboro, a sister, Joyce Summers and husband Tommy of Burlington; nephew Justin Lowe and wife, Melissa and their children, Andrew and Esther; a niece Caitlin L. Herrington and husband Matt; niece Laura S. Black, and her son, Mayson; nephew Jesse Summers and wife Taylor and their son, Nolan; and of course his household companion, his dog "Tate." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the: North Carolina Wildlife Diversity Endowment Fund, payable to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission, 1702 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699. Mr. Lowe will lie in state at Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Street from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 16, for individual visitation. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
