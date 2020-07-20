OCTOBER 2, 1959 - JULY 17, 2020 Gibsonville- Perry Ernest Lowe III, age 60, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A native of Guilford County, he was the son of Perry Ernest Lowe, Jr. and Thelma Holt Lowe. Perry worked as a quality assurance manager for Culp Inc. for over 28 years. He was a member of Friedens Lutheran Church where he was a Trustee, taught Sunday school and was on the church council. He was an avid golfer and taught golf lessons at GTCC as well as helped coach a local girl's basketball team. Perry was a graduate of UNC Chapel Hill and a loyal Tarheel fan. Perry is survived by his sister; Susan Lowe Gillespie of Winston Salem, nephews; George Gillespie, Thomas Gillespie and wife Sarah and John Gillespie all of Winston-Salem, great nephew; George Gillespie and great niece; Ella Gillespie; daughters; Bailey Lowe of Burlington and Breanna Moffett and husband Kyle of Snow Camp, grandchildren; Lettie Moffett and Kallie Moffett. A service to celebrate Perry's life will be held at 4:00 on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Friedens Lutheran Church by Pastor Bill Zima with the graveside to follow in the church cemetery. A live stream will also be available through the Facebook sight of Friedens Lutheran Church ELCA or website www.Friedenslutheranchurch.org. For anyone wishing to pay their respects, but is unable to come to the service, you are welcome to come by the funeral home from 10:00 3:00 Monday to sign the register book. Memorials may be made to Friedens Lutheran Church, 6001 North Carolina Hwy 61 N, Gibsonville, NC 27249 or Eastern Guilford High School Booster Club, (with note in memo Perry Lowe Golf Scholarship Fund), 415 Peeden Drive Gibsonville, NC 27249 We encourage you to send condolences and sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory 2205 South Church Street Burlington, NC 27215
