JULY 23, 1958 - AUGUST 12, 2020 Scott Thomas Lowe, 62, left us too soon on August 12, 2020. He was in his "happy place," the beach (Oak Island, NC) and was surrounded by loved ones. There are no words that can convey the pain and sadness felt in losing Scott. Scott was born July 23, 1958, a native of Greensboro, NC. Scott grew up in the Lindley Park area and definitely left his mark with many childhood friends that stayed connected throughout his life. He was a 1976 graduate of Ben L. Smith High School and attended Western Carolina University to study psychology. In his short life, Scott mentored so many through his diving instruction, helping his dad Al Lowe coach boxing at the "Coach Al Lowe Boxing Club" and coaching rec football. Scott was known for his many life adventures and loved to share his stories. He touched many lives through his love for music, his love for the arts and mostly with his big, tender heart. Being kind and doing small deeds that made people feel like they mattered was very important to Scott. His big bold presence would light up any room and his laughter was infectious. Scott was an excellent chef and one of his great enjoyments was cooking and sharing his special dinners and red wine with friends and family. Scott was reunited with his high school "sweetheart" Debbie Fulp in 2017 and they both quickly realized they were each other's Great Love. Finding each other again was a blessing for both and in such a short time they made many wonderful memories and shared a special love that will shine on forever. Anyone that knew Scott knew he was an avid sports fan and a "Dukie" through and through. His favorites were the Chicago Cubs, the Canes, Panther football and of course he had a special love for tennis. Scott was preceded in death by his parents Al and Marjorie Lowe and his sweet nephew Cooper Lowe. He is rejoicing in his reunion with them. He is survived by his brothers Richard (Deborah Champagne), Grant (Jacquie), nephew Connor, niece Robin Lipe (Scott) and their children Hunter, Jack and Elizabeth ; niece Kerri Van Kirk (Charlie) and a sister-n-law Lisa Lowe. He also leaves behind his soulmate Debbie Fulp, along with her daughters Anna and Courtney and their families; Anna and Jody Calloway, Courtney Holland and Andrew Yarborough (Lola, Keara and Addisyn). His fur babies will miss his special love, all of the treats and constant petting (Krickett, Lennon, Layla, Uno, Ziggy and Loki). Scott has several cousins and a circle of very close friends that will miss him and forever be grateful for his friendship. Scott was loved by so many and he leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered and talked about for many years to come. We love you Scott and our lives were touched in such a special way that made us better. Keep spreading your love and good music showing us all here what it is really all about. Our family will gather at a later date to celebrate this great life. Please continue to check the website of Forbis and Dick Funeral Service for details. We want to express great gratitude to all of our friends and family for the love and support shared at this very difficult time. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital was very dear to Scott. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Scott Lowe Memorial, St. Jude Gift Funds St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 The Lowe family is being served by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service North Elm Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
