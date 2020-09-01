DECEMBER 4, 1955 - AUGUST 30, 2020 Annette Cole Grogan Lynn, 64, departed this earthly life on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital, with her loved ones by her side. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are encouraged. There will be no formal visitation. You may come by Citty Funeral Home between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 to sign Annette's register. A native of Rockingham Co., she was the daughter of the late Auborn P. and Evelyn Carter Grogan. Annette was a graduate of Reidsville Sr. High School and Appalachian State University for both undergraduate and graduate studies. Married to her high school sweetheart, Michael, for over 42 years, they shared a love that was true, selfless and never-ending. After an early retirement from the City of Reidsville, she devoted herself to raising her sons, Matthew and Jordan. With her quick wit, infectious laugh and dimples, Annette was passionate about cooking and found great joy as a master gardener and a crafter. She often remarked that being a grandma was the best job as she embraced every moment with Carter and Auborn. Surviving is her husband, Michael Lynn of the home; son, Matthew Lynn (Terry) of Reidsville; son, Jordan Lynn of Dallas, Texas; grandsons, Carter Lynn and Auborn Lynn; brother, Pender Grogan (Connie); sisters, Sylvia Perkins, Vivian Woodruff (David) and Amy Baker (Johnny); mother-in-law, Shirley Lynn; sister-in-law, Vicki Lynn; several nieces, nephews and extended family; and her beloved pups, Lucy and Oliver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Marshall Grogan and sister, Sarah Weeks. The family would like to thank Dr. Wesam Yauoub and the ICU staff at Moses Cone Hospital for their compassionate care. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter at 250 Cherokee Camp Road, Reidsville, NC 27320. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Lynn family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.