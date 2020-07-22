JANUARY 25, 1950 - JULY 17, 2020 SUMMERFIELD Thomas Luther Lynn, 70, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home (127 Ellisboro Rd., Madison) with military honors provided by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings recommended. Interment will be held in the Salisbury National Cemetery the following week. Thomas was born in Rockingham County on January 25, 1950, to the late Tommy Lynn and Annie Walker Lynn. He was a graduate of Reidsville High School. Tommy was a proud veteran who served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany. He was a past employee of Airborne Air Freight. He also owned PL Express, a private courier service, for eight years. Before health issues developed, Thomas enjoyed fishing and gardening. Tommy was a good hardworking man who loved his family and his home. He was not one to complain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Bryant and Pete Lynn and a sister Margaret Louise Ashley. Survivors include his sisters Pearl Satterfield and Annie Delois McKinney; several nephews and nieces. Colonial Funeral Home of Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road
Service information
Jul 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC 27025
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC 27025
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.