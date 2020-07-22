JANUARY 25, 1950 - JULY 17, 2020 SUMMERFIELD Thomas Luther Lynn, 70, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Colonial Funeral Home (127 Ellisboro Rd., Madison) with military honors provided by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings recommended. Interment will be held in the Salisbury National Cemetery the following week. Thomas was born in Rockingham County on January 25, 1950, to the late Tommy Lynn and Annie Walker Lynn. He was a graduate of Reidsville High School. Tommy was a proud veteran who served his country in the U.S. Army in Germany. He was a past employee of Airborne Air Freight. He also owned PL Express, a private courier service, for eight years. Before health issues developed, Thomas enjoyed fishing and gardening. Tommy was a good hardworking man who loved his family and his home. He was not one to complain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Bryant and Pete Lynn and a sister Margaret Louise Ashley. Survivors include his sisters Pearl Satterfield and Annie Delois McKinney; several nephews and nieces. Colonial Funeral Home of Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc. 127 Ellisboro Road

To send flowers to the family of Thomas Lynn, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
11:00AM
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC 27025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries