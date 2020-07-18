JUNE 30, 1936 - JULY 16, 2020 Edward Lee MacDonald III passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Roberts MacDonald, son, Edward Lee MacDonald IV, and 2 granddaughters. Eddy was retired from Burlington Industries. He was an avid Carolina fan and a talented craftsman. He was known as the Snoopy Man. His Snoopy characters decorated many holiday trees. He always gave them to the children and decorated his yard every holiday with his hand-crafted cutouts. A hole has been left in our hearts that can't be filled and he will be missed. Due to the coronavirus, the family will not be doing any services. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
