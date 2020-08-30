JULY 16, 1947 - AUGUST 22, 2020 John Edward Mack of Charlotte died peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020. A native of Greensboro, he was born on July 16, 1947, to the late Edward J and Lorraine L Mack. As a teenager in Greensboro, he earned his Eagle Scout rank, the highest achievement in Boy Scouts. John attended Davidson College and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Economics. As a student John co-founded the college's inaugural campus radio station which steadily grew and ultimately became WDAV, the college's classical FM public radio station. He was also a member of the swim team, sailing team, and Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Letting his "bohemian" side show, he spent a year crewing on sailing yachts in the Caribbean. John attended the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia where he earned an MBA. He married Janne Himes on May 24, 1975. Following graduate school, John began a career in domestic and international finance that spanned over 45 years. He worked in domestic banking, international banking, financial business management, mergers and acquisitions, and investment banking. He also worked with external advisors with regard to the sale of international import-finance products to domestic customers. He moved to Charlotte and was employed by what was then North Carolina National Bank. There he developed his financial and leadership skills, strengthened his "workaholic" habit, and continued practicing high ethical standards. John was promoted to higher levels of responsibility and participated in taking Bank of America to national prominence. After he worked in the London NCNB office for two years, John and Janne moved back to Charlotte. From 1974 t0 2001 he served in senior management positions at Bank of America and its predecessor companies NCNB Corporation and NationsBank, where he served as Corporate Treasure for 12 years. When John retired from Bank of America, they moved to Tokyo, where John served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Shinsei Bank Limited from 2002 through 2005. He also managed Global IPO. John continued as a consultant to Shinsei until 2006. From Japan, they moved to Breckenridge CO, and he did not slow down. In 2007 he became the first non-Brit invited to join the Board of HBOS plc, the holding company for the Bank of Scotland. He was a Non- Executive Director through January 2009, and he served as a Director for the Bank of Scotland plc during this same time period. In 2010 John became Vice Chairman and Director of Islandsbanki hf located in Reykajavik, Iceland, and he held this position through 2015. During his years in Breckenridge, he also served as Non-Executive Chairman of New Generation Biofuels Holdings, Inc., after first being its Independent Director. Until it was sold, John served as a Director of Flowers National Bank. He was a member of the Board of Directors of GlobalMin Ventures Inc. from 2014 to 2018, of Medley Capital Corporation from 2011 until March 2019, of Residential Capital LLC from 2011 to 2013, and of Wilson Solarpower Corp from 2006 to 2015. John's service on corporate boards continued after his mobility became limited and was serving on several boards at the time of his death. In 2015, he was co-founder of Mojave Gold Corporation and was serving as its Chief Financial Officer. John has been a Board member of Tiptree Inc. since May, 2015 and was serving as Chairman of the Audit Committee. He was one of the original Board members of Incapital LLC and was holding the title of Director, Audit Committee. He was also a current member of the Board of Directors for Searchlight Minerals Corp. When notifying companies, colleagues, and friends of John's death, the responses were filled with statements about his character, loyalty, work ethic, positive attitude, expertise, friendship, interest in helping, and concern for others. At home when John was not in work mode, he was down to earth with a casual style. He enjoyed interesting conversations, honing his cooking and baking talents, sharing wine from his prized wine collection, serving in volunteer capacities, reading, or making an occasional cross country ski outing. Before leaving Charlotte in 2002, he was a faithful, dedicated member and Elder at Charlotte's First Presbyterian Church. Whether living in Charlotte or Breckenridge, John was an active alumnus of Davidson College. He was an early supporter of the construction of WDAV's Samuel W. Newell, Jr Building, and a member of its Advisory Board. John also served on the college's Board of Visitors, including its Executive committee; he served on several reunion committees and the Charlotte regional campaign committee during the Campaign for Davidson. John was named a life member of the Board of Visitors, and he established the need-based Edward J. Mack '37 Scholarship in honor of his father who served as a Davidson Trustee, Board of Visitors member, and Alumni Association volunteer. At least annually John met with the student recipients. He loved knowing and mentoring them and sharing stories about his father for whom the scholarship is named. John wanted to keep himself in the background and let the focus be on his father and the student recipients. John is survived by his wife Janne Himes Mack and siblings Eric Geoffrey Mack of Sun City, Arizona, Robin Mack Davis and husband John of Greensboro NC , and Janice "Smack" Mack of Greensboro NC. He is also survived by familial nephew, Tyler Mack Davis, numerous Himes nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, and many cousins in a large Mack extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Lorraine Mack. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Health Center at Southminster and the Novant Presbyterian Hospice for the care given to John. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a limited attendance columbarium interment followed by a brief limited attendance memorial service at First Presbyterian Church, Charlotte. To honor John's memory and in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be given to the Edward J. Mack '37 Scholarship at Davidson College. ( Davidson College Development Office; Box 7170; Davidson NC 28035-7170 ) Kenneth W. Poe Funerals and Cremations 1321 Berkeley Ave; Charlotte NC 28204 704 / 641-7606
