APRIL 13, 1929 - JULY 22, 2020 Frances Bennett Marshall, 91, passed away on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Marshall's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Forbis & Dick Stokesdale with Rev. Rick LeBaube officiating. Burial will follow in the Pathways Church Cemetery, 4530 Jessup Grove Road. Funeral pandemic restrictions require face masks be worn and social distancing observed. Born on April 13, 1929, in Guilford County, Frances was the last surviving child of William Walter Bennett and Lavenie Baker Bennett. She was retired from Sears and quite the cook and hand-crafter. Topping the list were her fried apple pies and persimmon pudding; hand-crafts ranged from quilting and sewing to crocheting and needlepointing. During the summer months she loved tending her garden, canning and freezing produce for the winter months. For 43 years, she served as a member of the Guilford College Fire Department Ladies Auxillary. Her family was her treasure on earth. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Norman Paul Marshall, who passed away in 2015. Surviving are sons Paul Marshall of High Point, Glenn Marshall (Michelle) and Roger Marshall (Melissa), all of Stokesdale; and special niece and nephews Randy Bennett, Ted Bennett, Chris Bennett, and Mike Bennett. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to caregivers Beverly, Carolyn, and Sandra for the loving care and attention shown to their mother. They will receive friends Saturday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be directed to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. You are invited to share memories or condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
