GREENSBORO James Ronald Martin, 65, died Friday, July 24, 2020. Viewing will be held July 29 at 1 p.m. Funeral will be held July 30 at 2 p.m. at Spencer Funeral Home Chapel, 824 N. Main St., Mt. Airy.

