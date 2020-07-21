Jacqueline "Jackie" Mock Mason, 89, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Jackie was born on August 12, 1930 to the late Robert Blair Mock, Sr and the late Alyne Hollingsworth Mock. She graduated from Greensboro Senior High. She loved to paint and was quite the artist. She greatly enjoyed selling her art at numerous craft shows through the years. In addition to her parents, Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Billy D. Mason, her daughter, Barbara Degraffenreidt, and her brother, Robert Blair Mock, Jr. She is survived by three daughters, Amanda Matthews (Neal), Kelly Loflin (Ron), and Angela Clark (Lynn). She also leaves behind seven grandchildren. There will be a graveside service Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Guilford Memorial Park with the Rev. Ron Loflin officiating. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrie for the wonderful care of their mother provided by Renee Morton, Crystal Thomas, and Beth Thomas. Special thanks to family friend, Karen McDaniel, for her numerous acts of love and kindness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrie, 960 North First Street, Albemarle, NC 28001.
