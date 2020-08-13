AUGUST 2, 1948 - AUGUST 10, 2020 Carole Marie Ward Mathis, 72, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020 after an extended battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Carole loved her children and everyone else's also. She married Brant Mathis in 1973 and shortly became a full-time mother, eventually raising 3 children she was very proud of. She ended her working career as a full time private investigator. She became a caregiver to various elderly individuals who loved her dearly just as she loved them. Carole was predeceased by infant daughter Kelly Patrice Mathis, father Roy Raymond Ward, mother Ruby Carroll Ward, sister Patricia Ward and nephews Jeff and Mallory Ward. She is survived by husband William Brantley Mathis, daughter Courtney Marie Mathis, son Christopher Brantley Mathis, his daughter Faith, his wife Reanna, her sons Noah and Jonah, son William O'Connor Mathis and his wife Katherine. Grandchildren she loved are Faith Mathis, Shianne Lindsay, Kayla Lindsay, Martha Mathis, Owen Mathis and Jack Mathis, and nephew Chad Ward (wife Melissa), children Rachael and Alek. The Mathis family would like to extend a very grateful "Thank You" to Janine and Andi Sells for the great care and love they extended to Carole. We really appreciate your efforts. Please join family and friends on Friday, August 14, 2020, 12 to 2 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Funeral Service at 5926 W. Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410, 336.299.9171. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply. In lieu of flowers please donate to Shriner's Hospital for Children.

