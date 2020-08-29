September 27, 1921 - August 28, 2020 Mr. Clifton Harding Matthews, 98, passed away at his home early Friday morning, August 28, 2020. A native of Guilford County, Clifton was born on September 27, 1921 the son of the late Charlie Virgil Matthews and Nina Robinson Matthews. He spent his entire life in his hometown that he greatly loved. Following high school, he graduated from NC State University in 1941 with an engineering degree. He went on to serve proudly in the US Army during World War II. Upon returning from Europe he worked in designing military defense systems. As a community member, he was a long-time and active member of Stokesdale United Methodist Church where he served as treasurer for many years and was part of the design/planning committees for the building of the both the educational and sanctuary buildings. When Stokesdale became incorporated, he served as the first Town Clerk and Finance Officer, assisting in the formation of the Town Charter and designing the town seal. He also served on the Fire Department Board of Directors as secretary for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Warren. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Ruby Speaks Matthews of the home; three children, Jeff Matthews and his wife, Gloria, of Salisbury, Susan Jones and her husband, Randle, of Stokesdale, and Jane East and her husband, Jim, of Greensboro; a sister, Leola Vaughn; sisters-in-law Phyllis Warren, Louise Elrod and Lois Poteat and her husband, Jim; three grandchildren, Jessica Belk and her husband, Andrew, B. Christian Matthews and his wife, Cordie, and Katelyn Jones and her fiancé' Hank Perkins; and great-grandchildren, Stewart, Braydon, Cora, and Renley. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon in the fellowship hall at Stokesdale United Methodist Church from 2 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 3 p.m. Funeral pandemic guidelines will be observed including social distancing and face masks are requested. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to Stokesdale United Methodist Church, PO Box 38, Stokesdale, NC 27357 or the Good Samaritan Ministry, PO Box 202, Stokesdale, NC 27357. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the Matthews family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.