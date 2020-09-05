MAY 23, 1921 - SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 Velna Mae Cox May, 99, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Ashton Health and Rehabilitation. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, September 6, at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 North O'Henry Boulevard, with Pastor Robert Kidd officiating. Mae was born May 23, 1921, in Pleasant Garden, NC, daughter of the late Cleston Elijah and Sarah Adell Berry Cox. She graduated from Providence High School in 1940, and worked at Loftin Mills, Randleman, Mock Judson Voehringer Hosiery Mill, Sears Mail Order, Burlington Labs, Greensboro Overalls, Western Electric, JC Penny and Fabric World. January 20, 1950, Mae married Warren "Pete" May. She was a member of Providence Friends Meeting and Glenwood Friends Meeting. In addition to her parents, Mrs. May was preceded in death by her husband, Warren "Pete" May; brothers, Cleston Cox, Jr. (Bill), Kenneth Cox, Lee Cox and her sister, Bertha Louise Lowdermilk. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda M. Butler (Aaron) of McLeansville; son, Gene Earl (Barbara) of Gibsonville; brother, Charles Worth Cox (Bud); 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Meals on Wheels, Senior Resources, P.O. Box 21993, Greensboro, NC 27420. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is assisting the May family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
