EDWARD MAYNARD Midlothian Edward Maynard, 83, died Friday, July 17, 2020. He is survived by wife, Carol, and children, Doug Maynard (Colleen) and Laura Wilton (Dave). Memorials may be made to Hospice of Richmond or charity of your choice. Online guest book is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Maynard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

