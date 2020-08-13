GREENSBORO James Edward McCallum, 39, died Friday, August 7, 2020. Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, August 13 at Tabernacle of Praise, 2401 E. Bessemer. Regional Memorial Cremation and Funeral Services are in charge.

To plant a tree in memory of James McCallum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

