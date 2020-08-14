REIDSVILLE Paul Thomas McCollum, Jr., 65, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Graveside memorial services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, August 17 in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Paul McCollum, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 17
Graveside Service
Monday, August 17, 2020
2:00PM
Evergreen Memory Gardens
7875 US 158
Reidsville, NC 27320
