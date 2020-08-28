AUGUST 17, 1945 - AUGUST 22, 2020 Red Fox The General Lee On August 22, 2020 Lee Ray McKinney took his last earthly breath and crossed over into heaven. Lee was born on August 17, 1945 in Sanford, NC to Lee Ray McKinney, Sr. and Eva Apple McKinney. His dad said that he was actually born on the 18th. So he celebrated both days. Lee was a truck driver for 40+ years, driving everything that had wheels on it, from dump trucks to semis. He wrapped up his career retiring from Harris Teeter in the late 90's as a NC state-certified driver trainer. Lee was not only a wonderful truck driver/driver trainer, he loved golf, fishing, hunting, dancing, singing karaoke, gardening and riding his four-wheeler. He was a master storyteller and loved nothing better than hanging with his buddies, telling funny stories, remembering fishing with Bullet and Maverick, hunting seasons retold with his nephews and buddies, and talking about politics. He loved to listen to Paul Harvey and the "rest of the story." He taught his grandchildren to fish, hunt, build clubhouses, ride a four-wheeler and use their imaginations. He loved the Lord, the South, Robert E. Lee and America. He was honest, straightforward and overcame obstacles that would have caused most other men to give up. He was fiercely protective of his home, his privacy and his family. He was proud of his entire family and had a heart of pure gold. He fought a hard and fierce fight for 4 months, never giving up hope but accepting the Lord's will with dignity and grace. He drove it "'til the wheels fell off." In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Terry Dwight McKinney, father-in-law, Harry Wilson Gauldin and niece, Sybil Anne Pegram. He treasured his family and fur baby above anything in this world. He is survived by the former Linda Gauldin whom he married on November 6th, 1971 in Dillon, SC. Thus began their future and the family they built. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Cayce McKinney Ray (Chris); Mitzi McKinney Dew (Shane); Eric Shane Absher (Heather). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Megan Dew Dennis (Justin); Amber Hulon (Matt Dillon); Samantha Dew (Gage Moyer); Lauren Hulon (Fuller Carr); Brianna Dew, Starr Absher, Alexis Absher and Hadley Absher; Max Absher and two great-grandchildren; Kamden Ryker Dennis and one great-grandchild due in April 2021; sister, Elizabeth Grey McKinney Pegram (Chester); his mother-in-law, Helen Gauldin; sister-in-law, Sandra Sinder (Carter); his Chihuahua fur baby, T.D. and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Special thanks to Charles and Rachel Collins, Jennifer Brown and family for their support during this time. Thank you to Dr. Peter Ennever and his staff at Cone Health Cancer Center for the excellent care Lee received. A private celebration for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brenner Children's Hospital, St. Jude's Hospital, AuthoraCare Hospice or the cancer charity of your choice. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley Street Greensboro, NC 27401
