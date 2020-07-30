GREENSBORO Reble McLaughlin-Benton, 84, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1 at Proximity Mills Cemetery, 2009 Phillips Ave. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.

