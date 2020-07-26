MCLEOD, BEVERLY FEBRUARY 3, 1950 - JULY 21, 2020 MS. Beverly D. McLeod 70, of Greensboro, NC passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born on February 3, 1950 to the late Ralph McLeod Sr. and Frances Clarke McGowan. Beverly graduated from James B. Dudley High School class of 1968. She worked at North Carolina A&T State University until she retired. Beverly was a dedicated mother and friend. She leaves to cherish her memory her 2 daughters Vanessa McLeod and Shannen Saunders; siblings Deborah Cathcart (Paul) Napoleon McGowan Jr. and Frances Allen; nieces Bonita Hairston, Jasmin Stevens, Alicia Sae-Tiew, and Natasha Allen; nephews Michael McLeod, and Paul Hairston; her 2 grandchildren; and 2 special godmothers Mr. Ruth Rankin and Ms. Naomi Williamson. The Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1301 Alamance Church Road Greensboro, NC 27406 Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.