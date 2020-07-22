GREENSBORO Frances Lynne McMillan, 62, passed away July 15, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. Lynne, as she was affectionately called, was born on August 7, 1957 to James and the late Margaret P. McMillan. She graduated from Ben L. Smith High School. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a son, James Andrew McMillan. Survivors include daughter, Rachel Hamidou (Sabiou); grandchildren, Brooklynn Terry, Grady Williams, Cameron McMillan, Michaela Simmons and Aiyanna Simmons; father, Dr. James C. McMillan; brother, Eric W. McMillan; other relatives and friends. Public viewing will begin on Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Avenue, Greensboro, NC. A celebration of life will be held 1:30 p.m. July 25, 2020 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC. The family visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.serenityfhcremations.com.
