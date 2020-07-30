OCTOBER 22, 1942 - JULY 26, 2020 Freddy Horace McNeely, a resident of Winston-Salem, NC, and formerly of Logan, WV, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Novant Health Medical Center. Freddy McNeely was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Mae McNeely, and was the son of the late Fred Horace McNeely, and Ruby Garnet McNeely. Freddy served honorably in the Air Force from 1960 till 1966, as an aircraft specialist, at Seymour Johnson AFB. He also worked as foreman for the Centimark roofing company until his retirement. He loved sports, fishing and NASCAR. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially time at the beach. He is survived by two daughters, Ruby Denise Rhye (Walter) of Dawson Springs, KY. Sherry Lynn Moore (Ron) of Eden, NC; two grandsons: Joseph Michael Cavanaugh (Ashleigh) of Madisonville, KY, Nicholas Sean Cavanaugh (Whitney) of Nortonville, KY; five granddaughters: Christal Dawn Green (Kelly), of High Point, NC, Samantha Nicole Evans, of Greensboro, NC, Tabitha Lynn Brown, of Eden, NC, Heather Rae Moore (Josh) of Ramseur, NC, and Angel LeeAnn Moore of Eden, NC; eight great-grandchildren: Nicholas II. Olivia , Isaak, Skyler, Katie, Autumn, Grayson, and Joey. Mr McNeely is survived by his brothers: Glen (Sue) McNeely of Cincinnati, OH, and Danny McNeely of Gallion, OH; also survived by his sisters Mary (Ed, deceased) Huddleson of Augusta, GA, Helen (Ralph, deceased) Crosthwaite of Cincinnati, OH, and Cathy (David) Sites of Gallion, OH. Freddy was preceded in death by his brothers Bill. Jim, Donnie, Michael, and Bob McNeely, also, a sister, Joanne Toler. There will be a private gathering for family, at Freddy McNeely's residence, on July 30, 2020. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro, NC 27407
