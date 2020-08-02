JUNE 15, 1934 - JULY 27, 2020 Dr. Bobby Lee Medford, 86 died Monday at the Friends Home at Guilford. Dr. Medford was born June 15, 1934 in Rockingham County (Leaksville) a son of the late Dewey Mills Medford and Eva Page Medford. He graduated from Draper High School in 1952. He was married to Pauline (Pam) Weadon Medford on September 10, 1954. She preceded him in death on October 26, 2016. Bob dedicated his life in service to the North Carolina Yearly Meeting of Friends at Guilford College and to many of the churches which were part of that organization. He and his wife Pam forged countless numbers of friendships during their time at each church he pastored. Those relationships lasted their entire lives. They were happily married for over 62 years. Before deciding to enroll at Cleveland Bible College (now Malone), he was offered a scholarship to play football at East Carolina University. However, he decided that being in ministry was where he wanted to be. He received a BA in 1959 and MA in 1966 from Guilford College, in Religious Studies and his PhD in Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1975. That year he also became a Board Certified Clinical Marriage and Family Therapist with the American Association of Marriage and Family Counselors. Bob was a hard worker and he LOVED every moment of it. Every weekday from 1978 to 2000 he would teach classes at NC A&T University in the mornings, counsel with individuals, parents, and families in the afternoons (somedays up until dark) at the home, all while pastoring full time and speaking each Sunday morning at one of the churches he served. But as time would have it he came to the conclusion one day that it was time to retire from teaching, cut back on the time spent counseling others, and focus on Pam's health. As Pam became more dependent he decided it was time to step down as Pastor at Marlboro Friends for the final time and focus on her needs while enjoying his grandchildren and family. And he did just that. There were annual family beach trips, trips with friends across the US, and one European excursion. He took up golfing again, enjoyed reading, gardening, and listening to classical music. He was also a huge UNC Tarheel Fan. In his later years, he did however miss being in the pulpit on Sundays and found himself at Archdale Friends Church and Bethel Friends Church to round out his ministry. Dr. Medford is survived by two children, Stephen V. Medford (Jane Loudell) of Roxboro NC and Kristy Ann Medford of Seabrook Island, SC He is also survived by grandchildren: Brad Medford (Jennifer) of Oak Island, NC, Taylor Medford of Yadkinville, NC and step grand children: Candace Long and Kaitlyn Long of Roxboro The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff at Friends Homes at Guilford and Hospice of the Piedmont for the care they gave Bob in his final days. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a private service will be held for family only, with the intent of having a larger memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Friends Homes at Guilford 925 New Garden Rd, Greensboro, NC 27401 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Rd. Archdale, N.C. 27263
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.