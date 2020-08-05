DECEMBER 10, 1930 - JULY 30, 2020 Donald G. Mellen, Sr., 89, beloved husband and father, died July 30, 2020. Don was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Clarence G. and Edith Mellen. He spent his summers on Long Island where he developed a love of swimming. He gained a love of reading and history from his father. Don went to work for Lorillard Tobacco in New York. Shortly after, he was drafted in the United States Army, where he served in the Korean conflict. He rose to the rank of sergeant. Upon his return, he went back to work at Lorillard, where he met his wife Anne. He and his young family moved to Greensboro in 1970 and made it their home. He continued to work for Lorillard until his retirement in 1996 after 46 years with the company. Don was a long-time member of St. Francis Episcopal Church, where he loved to work at the annual booksale. He was director of acolytes during the 1970s and 1980s. He loved reading all things militaria. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence G. and Edith Bailey, his sister Edna Moore and his nephew Richard Moore. Don is survived by his wife Anne, his daughter Donna Mellen of the home and his son Donald Mellen, Jr. of Portsmouth, RI. He is also survived by two nephews Edward Moore (Susie) of Virginia and Arthur Moore (Sue) of New Hampshire. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Church. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis and Dick N. Elm Chapel is serving the Mellen family.
