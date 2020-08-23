MARCH 29, 1931 - AUGUST 19, 2020 John Wilton Melvin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 24 at 11:00 AM at Alamance Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Braxton and Philip; sister, Vivian Kilfoil; parents, George Fletcher and Susan Dunham Melvin; and niece, Susan Sawyer. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Geraldine Melvin; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Dean Clark; sister-in-law, Sandy Caudle and husband Joe Caudle, two great nephews; one great great nephew; three great great nieces; and one great, great, great niece. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Guilford County Animal Shelter, Alamance Presbyterian Church in Greensboro or Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church in Pleasant Garden, NC. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Melvin family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

