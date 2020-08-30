DECEMBER 10, 1943 - AUGUST 25, 2020 RANDLEMAN, NC Nicholas F. (Nick) Menzzentto, 76, died unexpectedly August 25, 2020. Nick was born in Long Branch, NJ, December 10, 1943, the son of Frank T. and Rose Precopio Menzzentto, and moved to Utica, NY as a child. He married Trudy Scheidelman on Oct. 3, 1970. Nick and Trudy moved to North Carolina in 1985. They were looking forward to celebrating 50 years of marriage. Nick was a retired district manager for a retail drug company. He was a fantastic cook, specializing in Italian dishes and creative desserts. He liked to fish, whether in the ocean or in his backyard pond. Nick loved animals, and at various times kept an assortment of horses, sheep, dogs, cats, ducks and geese. His dogs, Patches and Timmy, were his constant companions. He also raised backyard chickens generously sharing the fresh eggs with neighbors and friends. He enjoyed wildlife as well, feeding the birds and watching the deer that populated his property. He is survived by his wife, Trudy; two daughters, Clorinda (Clayton) Stephens, Port Charlotte, FL, and Carmella Menzzentto, Utica, NY; a granddaughter, Jeana (Robert Hofler) Viti, and two great grandchildren, Alivia and Anthony Hofler, Utica, NY; his brother, Dominick (Debora) Aldi, Nottingham, MD; and a sister, Gail Aldi, Utica, NY. A memorial Mass will be held at 12:15 p.m. on September 8 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 109 W. Smith St., Greensboro, NC, 27401, with a gathering to follow in the parish hall. Every attendee must wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers please consider St. Benedict Catholic Church or Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro, 1031 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27405 or charity of your choice. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home North Elm Chapel 515 N. Elm Street
