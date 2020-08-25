OCTOBER 12, 1925 - AUGUST 11, 2020 After a full and rich life, Nancy Jeanne Hall Miles, 94, of Greensboro, NC, passed away on August 11, 2020. Nancy was born in Chaska, Minnesota, in 1925, to parents Howard C. and Della Borgeson Hall. Nancy was baptized and confirmed in Chaska's Moravian Church, and attended school in the system where her father was superintendent. After graduating from Macalester College in 1946, she worked as a Hennepin County social worker in Minneapolis MN. On New Year's Eve, 1955, Nancy married Frank Miles Jr. and began a new career as a homemaker and mother to three sons. Frank's job transfers and promotions took the family from Edina, MN to Wheaton, IL, to rural Westchester County, NY, and, in 1962, back to Glen Ellyn, IL. With her sons in high school and college, she again took up her social work career, as well as pursuing long-held interests in antiques, cooking, decorating, and playing bridge. While in Glen Ellyn, she was introduced to P.E.O., a philanthropic organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities for female students. In coming years Nancy held every office up to president in chapters of which she was a member, and continued to perform some chaplain's duties for her final chapter into her 90s. A person of deep faith, she was active in the Presbyterian Church wherever she lived, serving as deacon and elder, and playing meaningful roles in her several church communities. She was a leader and invaluable asset in many a church Bible class, and sang in her churches' choirs. Wherever she went, friends with good news or with problems found their way to her kitchen where she listened, rejoiced, sympathized, and gently helped them sort out their lives over coffee. She and Frank loved to entertain, and her showplace houses were always warm and welcoming. In 1978, Nancy and Frank decided to "retire" to Arizona, where they became owners of a quaint store in Scottsdale. After seven years, they retired again to Madison, IN, on the Ohio River, where she golfed with Frank, and visited her grandchildren in Illinois. Seven years later, they retired yet again to build their dream house in Tellico Village, a lake community near Loudon, TN. In 2005, they moved to their last home, in Greensboro, NC, bringing all their many interests with them. After Frank's death in 2012, Nancy continued on her own, dining out often with neighborhood pals, spending happy hours with her Greensboro son and daughter-in-law, and enjoying visits from her other two sons. Nancy's family was her greatest joy. She is survived by sons Frank III (Gigi) of Normal, IL, Jeff (Rebecca) of Greensboro, NC, and Mark (Ann) of Jefferson City, MO; and by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by honorary sons Masayuki Genta and George Wissmiller. A memorial service will be announced for a future time. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Nancy may be made to: Presbyterian World Mission, P.O. Box 643700, Pittsburgh PA 15264-3700 [memo line: McCall E200487].
