Gladys Mingia, aged 86, was born in Sasser, GA. She left this Earth on August 23, 2020. Her parents were John Emmett Varner and Catherine Amanda Wright. She is predeceased by her siblings, Ann, Carl and Emmelyn and her daughter, Karen DeShong, all of whom she was looking forward to seeing again in Heaven. She had two living children from her first husband, Samuel Leland Mingia: Sandra Lynn (husband, Gary), and David Michael. Gladys was raised in Greensboro and graduated from Greensboro High School. She also lived some years in Huntsville, AL. Wherever she was, she developed a group of close friends with whom she kept contact. All of her life Gladys' values lay in family. Her childhood dream was to be a good Mother. And she accomplished that with honors. She gave unconditional love and guidance to her three and others. Of those she said she would miss most are her children, her grand- and great-grandchildren and her dearest friends, Mary Shipp and Rosanna and Antonio Turrazo and her dear neighbors and friends. She built a community of care. Within Glady' gaggle there was always acceptance of whoever showed up. She loved to host almost daily card games where there was sharing and laughter. She hosted several annual events to keep people in touch with one another, building strong bonds and comforting those whose lives were affected by sorrow. Gladys was the real deal, accepting and loving all. Her mischievous sparkle and ready hug were a blessing to many until she was stuck with COVID. The memorial service will be held when it is safe for all to travel. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church 314 Muirs Chapel Road Greensboro, NC 27410 in memory of Gladys Mingia. Hanes-Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Gladys Mingia family.
