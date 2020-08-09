FEBRUARY 28, 1987 - AUGUST 6, 2020 After a long and courageous battle with breast cancer, our beloved Katelyn passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church officiated by Monsignor Anthony Marcaccio. Due to Covid-19, seating will be limited. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Katelyn Eileen Mitchell, 33, was born in Rockland County, New York to Stephen and Judith Warnken Mitchell. She earned her BA in Human Resources from James Madison University and an MBA in 2020 from West Virginia University. Her family and friends will remember her strong will, determined spirit and dry sense of humor. Katelyn loved children and helping others and was an active member of St. Pius where she served as the assistant girls' varsity basketball coach. She was extremely bright, computer savvy and enjoyed athletics, especially kickball and softball. In addition to her birthplace and Greensboro, Katelyn also lived in Toms River, NJ and Baton Rouge, LA. Katelyn was employed by Syngenta Crop Protection as a Demand Management Lead. Along with her parents, Stephen and Judith Mitchell of Greensboro, surviving are her brothers, Christopher (Sarah) Mitchell, nephew, Mason Edward and Kevin Mitchell; aunts and uncles, Kathryn Flanagan, Geri Green, Robert Mitchell, James (Jane) Mitchell and Diane LaForgia Mitchell; cousins, Michael (Jennifer) Flanagan, Brian (Dalia) Flanagan, Jeanne (Andy) Bergeron, Keri (Matt) Donofrio, Kate (Jim) Drummond, Kim (Tom) Sansone, Andrew (Suni) Mitchell, Bryan Mitchell and Danny Mitchell; and her fur baby, Dixie Roux. Preceding Katelyn in death are her grandparents, Lawrence and Katherine Warnken and Robert and Eileen Mitchell; uncles, Reverend Edward Warnken, Kenneth Warnken and Mike Flanagan; aunt, Janice Mitchell. Katelyn's family extends their gratefulness to Dr. Kimberly Blackwell, Dr. Cary Anders, Dr. Rachel Greenup, Jennie Petruney, NP and Nurse Cathy all of Duke Cancer Center as well as the staff of AuthoraCare Collective for their attentive and compassionate care of Katelyn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Pius X Catholic School (Coach Katelyn Mitchell Student Athlete Scholarship Fund), 2200 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27408. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
