FEBRUARY 14, 1932 - JULY 17, 2020 Carolyn Juanita Tesh Mobley, 88 of Mt. Carmel Road, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at her home in Lexington. As per her wishes, Carolyn's body will be donated to science at Bowman Gray. A celebration of life and a graveside service will be held at a later date. Juanita was born in Huntsville, Alabama on February 14, 1932 to William Virgil Tesh and Bessie Bailey Tesh. She was retired from Erlanger Mills and Sky City/Masons. Juanita was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church for over 60 years. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Allen Mobley, Sr.; son, Jack Allan Mobley, Jr.; sister, Lucille Michael; and son-in-law, Louis Powell Bell. Surviving are her daughters: Pandora Ann Mobley Bell (Louis) of Greensboro; Laura Annette Mobley Collins (David) of Chapel Hill; and son, Bobby Eugene Mobley of the home. Her five grandchildren: Erik Benjamin Bell, Elizabeth Bell-Buck (Charlie), Derek Tyler Mobley (Penwan), Taryn Blake Dagenhart (Daniel), and Graham Shaw Collins III; great-grandchildren: Anderson Louis Buck, Gregory Allan Mobley, and Taylor Rae Dagenhart; daughter-in-law, Sharon Mobley (Jack) of Lexington; sister-in-law, Doris Mobley Schwenk of High Point, North Carolina and nieces Brenda Tussey and Pat Franks. Davidson Funeral Home 301 N. Main Street, Lexington, NC
