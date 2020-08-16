GREENSBORO Ann Lasley Montgomery, 88, died Thursday, August 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel, 515 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

