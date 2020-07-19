MAY 14, 1946 - JULY 17, 2020 Clifton "Cliff" Eugene Moore, 74, of 158 Huffines Mill Road, went home to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Dr. Mark Harris, Elder Dan Abbott and Pastor Ronnie Warner officiating. Burial will follow in New Lebanon Congregational Christian Church with military graveside rites performed by the Rockingham County Honor Guard. Clifton was born to the late James Robert Moore and Lettie Sue Mounce Moore. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Frank Mounce, Jesse, Junior and Charles Moore; and sister, Ruth Locklear. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War and was a retiree of American Tobacco Company and Brown and Williamson Tobacco Company with 30 years of service. Cliffton enjoyed gardening, Nascar and fishing at the Outer Banks. He was an excellent cook and fed many in his lifetime. He loved dogs, working puzzles, going "junkin," The Atlanta Braves and the NC Tarheels. He is survived by his children, Regina Ross and husband, Terry, David Moore and wife, Andrea; grandchildren, Evan Webb, Kayla Moore, Savannah Ross, Phoenix Fretwell, Owen Ross and Aubrey Moore; former wife of 33 years, Jenny Abbott Puckett; brother, Ralph Moore and wife, Carol; sister-in-law, Phyllis Mounce; and very special friend, Margaret Ware. There will be no formal visitation, but the family will receive friends at the residence.
