Delphine L. Moyer Moore, 85, of Ocean Township, New Jersey, died August 21, 2020. Public viewing will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. A private funeral service will be held at the Mary D. Perry Memorial Chapel. Social distancing and masks will be required. Services are entrusted to Perry Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.

